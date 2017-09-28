Minister Broomes visits family of late Berbice teen

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes, on behalf of the government, today paid a visit to the family of the late Leonard Archibald.

Archibald went missing from his Sister’s Village, East Bank Berbice home on Sunday, September 17; days later his decomposed body was found in the Korthberaat, Berbice River area on Sunday, September 23rd.

The Ministry of Social Protection has since been aiding the family with expenses for the wake and funeral. Minister Broomes expressed her deepest condolences to the family and stated that the visit was to enquire if there were any other areas where the administration could assist the family.

Abigail Archibald, mother of the late teen expressed her gratitude for the government’s intervention and believes she will receive justice for her son. However, Archibald expressed that she is extremely anguished because Leonard was “a good child, he was willing, anyone can call on him and he always comes back, he never stays out”.

The mother further pointed out that this incident (the alleged rape and murder of her son) has taught her to be more watchful of persons around her children.

Minister Broomes and the media team also visited the Berbice Divisional Commander Lyndon Alves to clarify the matter. Commander Alves explained, that following the incident, contrasting media reports regarding accusations of the perpetrators being child molesters and unknown cases now being reported, “an independent investigation has been launched to address this.” Alves also stated, “there has been no report,” recorded of any related case in the area.

Commander Alves urged citizens to stand up, and report such cases, “We hope that persons who are going to the media will go before the officer to give the statements, so we can go after these matters”. He noted it is “sad to know that we’ve waited for something of this nature occurs for us to make any noise, when we could have dealt with it before it met this stage”.

Omardai Christopher and Hillary Edwards were charged with the alleged murder/rape on Wednesday, September 27, they were remanded to prison until Friday, December 8.

The two were charged just days after one of the men confessed to the crime and the other one allegedly implicated himself in the act.

