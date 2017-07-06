Minister Cummings urge Victoria Primary School students to remain focused on their education

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, July 06, 2017

Minister within Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings yesterday urged students at the Victoria Primary School graduation ceremony to remain focused on their education as they enter another phase in life.

Delivering the feature address, Minister Dr. Cummings told the students to utilise the knowledge instilled by their teachers as they progress to secondary school life. She expressed her gratitude for being able to share the experience with the graduating students, especially since she attended the school.

“I urge all of you (students) to cherish and remember your time here at Victoria Primary School and honour those memories by working with determination and commitment to be the best students you can be as you move forward in your life,” the Minister noted.

Minister, Dr. Cummings called on the parents and guardians to continue supporting and teaching their children. She noted that the graduation is one of those moments where parents and guardians are able to celebrate their children’s accomplishment, it also gives them the moment to reflect on the journey that brought them to another phase in life.

The Minister also urged the students to identify persons who can be positive influences in their lives as role models and to abstain from negative influences. “The future beckons the world is out there to be discovered, however while there are good things in this world there are also bad things if not avoided can easily lead down the path of destruction, beware the people around, choose your friends wisely and ensure that you together can collectively serve to positively influence each other,” Minister, Dr. Cummings explained.

Valedictorian Sheldonna Thorne called for her fellow classmates to remain committed in assisting each other to strive towards their goals. She said though they may not all attain their goals at the same time, they must continue to work harder to achieve success in life.

By: Neola Damon