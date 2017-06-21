Minister Gaskin confident in quality of local manufacturing and production

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin today toured the production facility of Comfort Sleep Mattress Company at the Industrial Estate Eccles, East Bank, Demerara and Sterling Products Limited at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Manager of Comfort Sleep, Amanda Cheong Surjudai expressed her pleasure in giving Minister Gaskin and his team a tour of their facility. There, the Business Minister saw the process of the construction of a variety of high quality mattresses being made in Guyana. The Minister was given details of the manufacturing process and said he was pleased that the business is thriving locally in the present economy. At the end of his tour, he was presented with a pillow as a token of appreciation by the staffers.

The Minister and his team then proceeded to Sterling

Products Limited at Providence, East Bank, Demerara, where the company’s management team welcomed Minister Gaskin. The Minister and team were then given a tour of the Butter, Ice Cream and Soap Powder production area by Assistant Manufacturing Manager, Casssandra Mangru. The Minister was able to enjoy a Guava flavored ice cream cone upon completion of his tour.

Minister Gaskin expressed satisfaction at the end of the tours and lauded the efforts of the local manufacturers.

These visits are part of a series of visits to various manufacturing companies across the country by the Minister of Business with the view of getting a firsthand look at the manufacturing sector.

By: Gabreila Patram