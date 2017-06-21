Latest update June 21st, 2017 7:59 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Minister Gaskin confident in quality of local manufacturing and production

Jun 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin today toured the production facility of Comfort Sleep Mattress Company at the Industrial Estate Eccles, East Bank, Demerara and Sterling Products Limited at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Manager of Comfort Sleep, Amanda Cheong Surjudai explaining too Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin on the different types of Mattress that Comfort Sleep produces.

Manager of Comfort Sleep, Amanda Cheong Surjudai expressed her pleasure in giving Minister Gaskin and his team a tour of their facility. There, the Business Minister saw the process of the construction of a variety of high quality mattresses being made in Guyana. The Minister was given details of the manufacturing process and said he was pleased that the business is thriving locally in the present economy. At the end of his tour, he was presented with a pillow as a token of appreciation by the staffers.

The Minister and his team then proceeded to Sterling

Ice Cream production line at Sterling Products Limited.

Products Limited at Providence, East Bank, Demerara, where the company’s management team welcomed Minister Gaskin. The Minister and team were then given a tour of the Butter, Ice Cream and Soap Powder production area by Assistant Manufacturing Manager, Casssandra Mangru. The Minister was able to enjoy a Guava flavored ice cream cone upon completion of his tour.

Minister Gaskin expressed satisfaction at the end of the tours and lauded the efforts of the local manufacturers.

These visits are part of a series of visits to various manufacturing companies across the country by the Minister of Business with the view of getting a firsthand look at the manufacturing sector.

 

 

By: Gabreila Patram

 

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin tests out one of the Mattresses at Comfort Sleep.

Ice Cream production line at Sterling Products Limited.

 

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin enjoying his Guava flavored ice cream.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin interacting with Manager of Comfort Sleep, Amanda Cheong Surjudai.

 

The Minister paying keen attention to the cutting machine at Comfort Sleep.

 

Recent Articles

Women and Gender Equality Commission makes 22 recommendations in annual reports

Women and Gender Equality Commission makes 22 recommendations in...

Jun 21, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 The Women and Gender Equality Commission made 22 recommendations today, during the presentation of the fifth and sixth annual reports to the Speaker of the House Dr. Barton Scotland. Some of the findings presented were the enactment of legislation and...
Read More
Texila American University seeks to collaborate with MoPH on Hinterland medical outreach missions – Min. Cummings hears

Texila American University seeks to collaborate...

Jun 21, 2017

Minister Gaskin confident in quality of local manufacturing and production

Minister Gaskin confident in quality of local...

Jun 21, 2017

Ptolemy Reid rehabilitation Centre providing employment for persons with disabilities

Ptolemy Reid rehabilitation Centre providing...

Jun 21, 2017

Ministerial Taskforce extends outreach to Female inmates

Ministerial Taskforce extends outreach to Female...

Jun 21, 2017

Miss World Guyana contestants applauded for focusing on social issues -courtesy call paid on First Lady

Miss World Guyana contestants applauded for...

Jun 21, 2017

More youths need to apply for the $50M Youth Innovation Project

More youths need to apply for the $50M Youth...

Jun 21, 2017

CH&PA has settled on prices for the gov’ts housing unit; $6.8 for duplexes, $7M for single unit

CH&PA has settled on prices for the gov’ts...

Jun 21, 2017

Guyana prepares fiscal plan to avoid resource curse

Guyana prepares fiscal plan to avoid resource...

Jun 21, 2017

Region Three contractors now able to bid for government contracts

Region Three contractors now able to bid for...

Jun 21, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 347 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 755,855 hits