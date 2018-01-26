Minister Gaskin responds to travel advisory

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 26, 2018

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin said while he is not happy with the advisories issued by the United States and Canada, every government has the responsibility to advise its citizens when travelling.

“We cannot influence what they put out and what they advise their citizens in terms of where not to travel or where to be careful…but the advisory makes us even more committed to trying to alleviate the crime situation,” Minister Gaskin said.

However, he noted that reports have indicated a decrease in serious crimes and murders in the last year. More so, in December 2017, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) recorded a 10 percent decrease in serious crimes up to the period of November, when compared to 2016.

“There was a 27 percent decrease in murder; an 11 percent increase in robberies where no instruments were used and a 16 percent decrease in robbery under arms where firearms were used. There was also a six percent decrease in rape; a three percent decrease in burglary and a 16 percent decrease in break and enter and larceny,” a release issued by the GPF has stated.

In light of the statistics which exist to show a decrease in major crimes compared to the previous years, and more importantly, crimes which have been solved, Minister Gaskin expressed optimism that a review of the travel advisory will be done and a modified statement will be released.

As the government continues to work to ensure that its citizens are protected and the laws are upheld against perpetrators, it is working collectively to continue to change the perception of the situation regarding crime in the country.

By: Crystal Stoll

