Minister Greenidge further clarifies signing bonus for media 

Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge, this afternoon, provided further clarification on the $18M signing bonus agreement between the Government and ExxonMobil.

Minister Greenidge made it clear that funds have not been utilised; but that the US$15M has been set aside for a team of lawyers to be selected in the event that a judicial settlement of the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

Further, he clarified that the process of obtaining the money from the Consolidated Fund, then requesting a supplementary budget, is not a tedious one.

He said placing the money directly into the Consolidated Fund will unnecessarily inflate the country’s budget. It was explained that unless Government is sure of the expenditure in 2018, there is no need for it to be placed in the Consolidated Fund.

Meantime, the Minister anticipates that there may be one other meeting with the United Nations special representative in relation to the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

He elaborated that a judicial settlement is the only option at this point once the UN Secretary-General refers the matter to the International Court of Justice.

 

