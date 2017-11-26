Minister Harmon conducts walkabout in Bartica

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 25, 2017) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ms. Simona Broomes, today, conducted a walkabout in the streets of Bartica and the Bartica Municipal Market, with the aim of meeting residents and listening to their concerns and suggestions for the betterment of the community and Guyana as a whole.

Minister Harmon walked the First Avenue of Bartica and through the Market, greeting every vendor and resident he saw individually. Many of them were surprised but pleased to see Minister Harmon in the Town, as he turned up unannounced.

During his interactions with the residents, Minister Harmon said that the Government is serious about making Bartica the first ‘green’ town in the country and the Caribbean region. He noted that already changes are being seen and felt in the Town and there is more to come.

The Minister of State further noted that the Government remains committed to providing a ‘good’ life for all Guyanese and will continue to work to ensure that economic, social, security and other issues are addressed to make this vision a reality.

Mayor of Bartica, Mr. Gifford Marshall and Deputy Mayor, Ms. Kamal Persaud also accompanied the Ministers on the walkabout.