Minister Harmon hands over computers to Aranaputa Village

Georgetown, Guyana — (January 11, 2018) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, this morning, handed over computer supplies to the Village Chairman of Aranaputa Village, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), Mr. Adon Jacobus. The handover took place at the Minister’s Office, Ministry of the Presidency, Georgetown.

The Minister handed over three Lenovo laptop computers, one Lenovo desktop computer, and one Hewlett Packard (HP) printer. The computer supplies will be used to aid the work, specifically the record-keeping, of the Aranaputa Village Council.

The supplies were given to the Aranaputa Village Council after Village Chairman, Mr. Jacobus made a request was made to President David Granger, at the Lethem Town Day last October. The Village Chairman, on behalf of the council, thanked Minister Harmon for answering their call so promptly.