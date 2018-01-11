Latest update January 11th, 2018 10:37 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Minister Harmon hands over computers to Aranaputa Village

Jan 11, 2018 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana — (January 11, 2018Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, this morning, handed over computer supplies to the Village Chairman of Aranaputa Village, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), Mr. Adon Jacobus. The handover took place at the Minister’s Office, Ministry of the Presidency, Georgetown.

The Minister handed over three Lenovo laptop computers, one Lenovo desktop computer, and one Hewlett Packard (HP) printer. The computer supplies will be used to aid the work, specifically the record-keeping, of the Aranaputa Village Council.

The supplies were given to the Aranaputa Village Council after Village Chairman, Mr. Jacobus made a request was made to President David Granger, at the Lethem Town Day last October. The Village Chairman, on behalf of the council, thanked Minister Harmon for answering their call so promptly.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, left, hands over computer supplies to Aranaputa Village Chairman, Mr. Adon Jacobus, right, with the help of Ms. Roxanne Barratt, centre. The Aranaputa Village Council received three Lenovo laptop computers, one Lenovo desktop computer, and one Hewlett Packard (HP) printer. The supplies will be used to aid the work, specifically the record-keeping, of the Aranaputa Village Council.

 

Recent Articles

Traditional Knowledge Action Plan to be developed for Guyana

Traditional Knowledge Action Plan to be developed for Guyana

Jan 11, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 11, 2018 The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs will be working on developing a Traditional Knowledge Action Plan, which will serve as a guide for integrating Traditional Knowledge into policy and practice in Guyana. The Tradition Knowledge project will seek to...
Read More
YouthBiz 592 – a success for SBB

YouthBiz 592 – a success for SBB

Jan 11, 2018

“Guyana’s level of public transparency remarkable”- Global Environmental Economist Sukhdev

“Guyana’s level of public transparency...

Jan 11, 2018

$100M to aid redundant sugar workers

$100M to aid redundant sugar workers

Jan 11, 2018

Financial crimes must be reported to SOCU for proactive investigation – Dr. Sittlington

Financial crimes must be reported to SOCU for...

Jan 11, 2018

Country Dialogue highlights need to eliminate TB treatment defaulters

Country Dialogue highlights need to eliminate TB...

Jan 11, 2018

Sustained support for hurricane hit Caribbean countries

Sustained support for hurricane hit Caribbean...

Jan 11, 2018

Construction of housing units moving apace in Region Five

Construction of housing units moving apace in...

Jan 11, 2018

Region Five sourcing land from GuySuCo to develop new dumpsite

Region Five sourcing land from GuySuCo to develop...

Jan 11, 2018

Female cases dominated 2014-2016 TIP reports

Female cases dominated 2014-2016 TIP reports

Jan 11, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,352,160 hits