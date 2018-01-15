Minister Harmon receives courtesy call from Falklands Members of Parliament

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 15, 2018) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, today, received a courtesy call from the Honourable Ian Hansen, member of the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency. He was by accompanied by British High Commissioner to Guyana. Mr. Gregory Quinn.

Among the issues discussed were the Islands’ fight for self-determination, the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, the state and future of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and the sugar industry and the emerging oil and gas sector.