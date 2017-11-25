Latest update November 25th, 2017 5:39 PM

Minister Harmon Ushers in the Christmas Season – at Restoration Life Ministries Christmas tree light up ceremony

Nov 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 25, 2017) As Guyanese get ready for the Christmas season, Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, attended the Twilight Evening of Caroling, Dance and lighting of the Christmas tree at the Restoration Life Ministries church in South Ruimveldt last evening.

The Restoration and Life Ministry Dancers perform a touching routine to Whitney Houston’s “Who Would Imagine a King”.

Minister Harmon, who had also been in attendance for the church’s opening ten years ago, commented on the profound impact the church is having on the community. “I remember that on the occasion of the… blessing of the church… I just knew that this church was placed in a right place. It was placed in a right place to give guidance, to give spiritual comfort, to give food to the young people of this community and I can see it. I can feel it…. I can feel the Christmas spirit,” he said.

The Minister went on to explain that the lights on the Christmas tree are symbolic of the true light that we should all have in lives. “I’m very happy to have been given the assignment of [the] lighting of the Christmas tree and I trust that that light… signifies that light which you much have in your life, Christ in your life that makes Christmas what it is,” he said.

The programme featured performances of song by local gospel artists, Mr. Earl Bishop and Ms. Miriam Corlette-Williams, and dance, by the Restoration and Life Dancers, which culminated with Minister Harmon’s illumination of the Christmas Tree. The Church hosted youth from its community, South Ruimveldt, St. Ann’s Girls Orphanage and church members, who came out in their numbers and sang along to Christmas carols.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon greets Apostle Wade Ridley of Restoration and Life Ministries Church at the Twilight Evening of Caroling, Dance and Lighting of Christmas Tree.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon shares a moment of prayer with one of the young attendees at the Twilight Evening of Caroling, Dance and Lighting of Christmas Tree held at Restoration and Life Ministries Church in South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.

 

The St. Ann’s Girls Orphanage choir treats the audience to a Christmas medley.

 

