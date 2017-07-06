Minister Henry announces plans to develop PTA Unit at MOE -at Starters Nursery parents’ appreciation ceremony

(Georgetown, July 6, 2017) – Efforts are in train to conceptualize a program design and staff a Parent Teachers Association Unit within the Ministry of Education.

This is to ensure more active robust parental involvement in the process of moulding the nation’s youth from the earliest age to foster better success outcomes. This was announced by the Minister of Education, Hon. Nicolette Henry during her delivery of remarks made on Thursday, where dedicated parents were honoured at the first annual Starters Nursery School Parents Awards Ceremony.

The Minister also pledged the support and commitment of Government to assuring quality Education that utilizes a model to encourage and enlarge the role of parents through the Parent Teachers Association (PTA).

On Thursday fifteen parents were honoured for selfless service to the school and for their dedication to their children at the Moray House, Quamina and Camp Streets.

“Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher and when it comes to the education of children, failure is not an option,” Minister Henry said.

Before handing out appreciation certificates, Minister Henry reminded those gathered that the hours in a school day are few but while the time a teacher can spend with any one child is limited, to ensure children succeed in school, parents and families need to be actively involved in their children’s learning.

“Education is an important human development tool that has to be taken seriously and the support of all stakeholders including parents is critical if we are to move education forward,” Minister Henry noted.

Referencing studies which show that what the family does is more important to a child’s success than how much money the family makes or how much education the parents have, The Minister admonished that, “they (parents) need to be involved and stay involved”.

Closer to home the recent National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results were highlighted as Minister Henry offered the example of the parents of one of the top performers who spoke of the sacrifices they made to ensure that their child received the best tuition possible.

The point was also enforced that every child has the power to succeed in school and in life especially when every parent, family member and caregiver can help. While noting that children tend to do the same things as their parents do, Minister Henry admonished that, “What we say and do in our daily lives can help them to develop positive attitudes towards school and learning and to build confidence in themselves as learners. Showing our children that we both value education and use it in our daily lives provides them with powerful models and contributes greatly to their success in school.”

As our children’s first and most important teacher Further Minister Henry noted the importance of all parents building and keeping “strong ties to our children’s schools. When parents and families are involved in their schools, the children do better, have better feelings about going to school.”

Commending the initiative of the first annual Parents Appreciation Awards Ceremony undertaken by the Starters Nursery the Minister noted that “You, parents of Starters Nursery school here today understand your role and as a result the school’s administration has planned this appreciation ceremony to thank you for your unselfish service to the school and to your children’s welfare.”

All told fifteen parents were recognised for their sterling contribution made towards the School’s success and for helping their children with their homework; with the literacy programme; having attended all PTA meetings; always being ready to give a helping hand and going beyond the call of duty.

Expressing sincere hope that the appreciation ceremony will serve as a motivation for other parents to come on board Minister Henry hailed the honorees for being model parents and encouraged that they should continue in this same vein.

Among the other speakers were Immanuel Bridgewater, Principal Education Officer and Shirley Madray, Deputy Education Officer, Nursery.

(Mondale Smith and Tekia Hanover)