Minister Henry wants more efficiency in delivering programmes under the Education Ministry

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Monday, June 19, 2017

Delivering programmes more efficiently under the Ministry of Education will be the focus moving forward. This was disclosed by Minister of Education Acting Nicolette Henry during an interview with the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA).

The Minister noted that in terms of being more efficient, there would be no changes in the delivery of the Ministry’s programme for the remainder of the year. “I would have contributed in a large way to that plan and so I am certain that the plan that we have in place is one that is relevant and applicable… however, is the need to be more efficient in terms of meeting our timelines, in terms of that we are programmatically organised to delivered in the time specified” the Minister explained.

Minister Henry pointed out that Minster Roopnaraine’s transfer to the Public Service Ministry is more of a win-win situation taking into consideration his skills and expertise. She added that, “it is really strengthening the Public Service more than anything else”.

The Minister reiterated that, “whatever Minister Roopnaraine would have started in education and of course under his mentorship I would have been familiar with what he would have started and to continue on that track”.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon last week announced that Minister Roopnaraine had been reassigned to the Public Service Ministry effective June 15, after a Cabinet decision by President David Granger. Minister Roopnaraine remains a member of both Cabinet and the National Assembly.

Minster Harmon said that President Granger has full confidence in his Ministers’ abilities to fulfill the new responsibilities to which they have been assigned. The Minster explained that “he (President Granger) continues to have full confidence in Dr. Roopnaraine as a valued member of Cabinet as well as a valued member of the National Assembly and it is felt that overseeing the Public Service would add to the quality of service, which is provided to the people of Guyana”.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite