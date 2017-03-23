Minister Holder to attend Geneva conference on hazardous waste disposal

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 23, 2017

Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder has been given the approval to attend a conference hosted by Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm solutions in Geneva, Switzerland. This announcement was made by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon today, at a post- Cabinet meeting media briefing.

The conference is scheduled to run from May 4 to May 5, 2017 and will focus on the control of trans-boundary movements of hazardous waste and its disposal. This year’s conference will be held under theme ‘A future detoxified: sound management of chemicals and waste’.

The overall purpose of the conference is based on strengthening parties’ capacity in the sound management of hazardous chemicals and related wastes under the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions.

Minister Harmon explained that, “The high-level segment of the conference which is limited to ministers, deputy ministers and ambassadors will discuss overall policy, guidance and political leadership for renewed commitment of the conventions relating to the disposal of hazardous waste, raise political awareness and support of the conventions and allow for the exchange of experiences, lessons and good practice.”

The Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions are multilateral environmental agreements, which share the common objective of protecting human health and the environment from hazardous chemicals and wastes.

By: Delicia Haynes