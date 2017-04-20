Minister Hughes to attend IOT workshop in Trinidad

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, April, 20, 2017

Cabinet has approved the participation of the Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes in a workshop of the Internet of Things (IOT) under the theme ‘Smart Living in the Caribbean and Digital Financial Services’.

The workshop is to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from April 24 to 28, 2017.

Minister of Hughes will deliver a presentation during a panel discussion on Privacy and Information Security Caribbean Requirements and Challenges. Lance Hinds, ICT Advisor within the Ministry will also attend.

This was disclosed today, by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a post- Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of Presidency.

Minister Harmon said that the workshop will bring together Information Communication Technology ICT) leaders and technical officers of CARICOM to begin the development of mechanisms for promoting the concept of the IOT and the full utilisation of digital tools to improve the delivery of financial services.

According to the Trinidad Guardian, the IOT revolution sees more devices from any industry becoming connected, thus allowing easy transfer of data over a network without the need for human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

By: Gabreila Patram