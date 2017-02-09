Minister Meets with CPA Visiting Committee

On Wednesday 8th February; 2017 the Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Minister Amna Ally, MP, met with the Visiting Committee of Children’s Residential Care Institutions in the board room of the Child Protection Agency office on Broad and Charles Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown.

In a charge to the members of the newly appointed committee the Minister indicated “I strongly believe that every child deserves and should be given an opportunity to succeed and to grow up in a safe, stable and nurturing environment, that is free from abuse and neglect; and I am confident that the newly established visiting committee will facilitate this process”.

The Visiting Committee is a recognized body authorized to visit all established Children’s Homes and Institutions. The committee shall consist of responsible citizens from the society and should have no less than seven members or more than seventeen of whom shall be appointed by the Hon. Minister of Social Protection for a period not exceeding three years. The committee shall conform to and observe rules as laid out by the Terms of Reference.

Also in attendance were Ms. Ann Greene – Director of Children Services, Childcare and Protections Agency and Ms Juliet Perreira-Smith – Administrative Assistant, CPA.