Minister Norton congratulates hockey teams for their achievement

Nov 16, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 16, 2017

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sport, Dr. George Norton commended the country’s female and male hockey team on Thursday evening, for their placement in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) qualifying tournament 2017.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton.

The minister said their achievement has made the country proud. He, however, reminded the athletes that as this step brings them closer attaining the championship, the hard work now begins.

The minister noted that their next tournament at Barranquilla, Colombia, which is eight months away, will provide the hockey players with the opportunity to make sport history in Guyana. He also declared that they can add their names to the history books, as the first male or female to return with a medal from the Central American and Caribbean games 2018.

“I said this because Guyana has been competing for the longest time and we have 58 medals thus far, however, none from hockey and I know that you (athletes) all have

Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) President, Philip Fernandes.

what it takes to win, you can do it, you have shown it to us now it is yours for the taking but do not throw caution to the wind, you have to work hard,” Minister Norton said.

On behalf of the Ministry and the National Sport Commission (NSC), Minister Norton pledged to fully support the athletes with any supplies they may require.

Philip Fernandes, President, Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) thanked the ministry, the NSC among other stakeholders for their support and for recognising the achievement of the hockey players. He noted that it was well deserved since the teams played extremely well; he also pointed out that had the men’s team given the opportunity to complete the finals, they would have surely brought home gold.

 

By: Neola Damon

