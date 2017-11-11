Latest update November 10th, 2017 10:00 PM

Minister Norton envisions tertiary-level sport meet in near future

Nov 10, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, November 10, 2017

The Guyana School of Agriculture today held its annual inter-house athletics championship and day of sports.  The event was held at the school’s Mon Repos Campus on the East Coast.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton.

Along with cycling competitions and races ranging from the 100 meters to 1500 meters, there were several novelty events including late for farm, lime and spoon, needle and thread, watermelon race, wheelbarrow race, and the sack race.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton was in attendance and urged the athletes to put their best foot forward. The Minister noted that the event was a small but critical one.

“Every sport counts, every sporting activity has some significance because this is where it all starts, at the level of the nursery school, the differently abled, the secondary and in this case, the tertiary level. This is where we have athletes and this is where we have to look for them” the Minister stated.

Dr. Norton said that in the near future, he envisions a sport meet of a much larger scale, which will see the participation of all tertiary institutions; including the University of Guyana, technical institutes and all other tertiary institutes around the country.

“Just like how we have the national secondary and primary school championship, we should have a tertiary championship” Minister Norton explained.

Since assuming the new portfolio of Head of the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport in September, Dr. George Norton has stayed true to his pledge of being committed to the development of sports in Guyana.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

Some of the activities that took place at the Guyana School of Agriculture’s inter-house athletics championship and day of sports.

Some of the activities that took place at the Guyana School of Agriculture’s inter-house athletics championship and day of sports.

 

Some of the activities that took place at the Guyana School of Agriculture’s inter-house athletics championship and day of sports.

Some of the activities that took place at the Guyana School of Agriculture’s inter-house athletics championship and day of sports.

 

