Minister Norton gets firsthand look at sporting facilities

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 25, 2018

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton yesterday visited the Guyana National Stadium and the Leonora Track and Field Centre where he met the staff and discussed the way forward for the operation and maintenance of the sporting facilities.

The visits were conducted to get a firsthand look at the physical conditions of the centres and to address the environment under which the staff are working. However, after touring the Leonora Facility, Minister Norton expressed some dissatisfaction.

“I do not think it is the kind of construction that any contractor would be proud of particularly in the plumbing area, but having said that, I think that our workers can do a better job at maintaining that centre,” the Minister stated.

The Minister said that while he did not tour the National Stadium, he was nonetheless pleased with the feedback he received from members of staff. He, however, noted that there are some areas in both facilities that can be dealt with immediately.

“There are some areas that we can consider as low hanging fruits that we would remedy, find solutions and put things in place in both centres.”

The Minister plans to conduct more visits of similar nature in the future.

“We (Ministry of Social Cohesion) are hoping that we would be able to visit all the other centres including these two more regularly, if not quarterly and to keep in communication with not only the directors but also with the staff so that we have a first-hand idea of what is taking place in these centres,” Minister Norton said.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

