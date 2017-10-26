Minister Norton implores students of Green Acres School to be well-rounded

Georgetown, Guyana –(October 26, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, today, declared open the Green Acres School Group Annual Inter-house Sports at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) sports ground, where he implored the students to be not just academically inclined but more rounded students, participating in all forms of curricular and extra- curricular activities, which can aid their development.

Minister Norton, during his brief remarks, said that sporting activities help the child to not only be physically fit but also develops a spirit of cooperation and team effort. It also helps, he said, to encourage students to persevere even when they would have failed in a particular area. “You must not give up or never give in. You must have the ability to handle a win with dignity and, most importantly, be able to absorb a loss,” he said.

Minister Norton called on the parents and guardians present to ensure that they play a role in motivating their charges to become involved in sports.

Director of the National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD) Ms. Jennifer Cumberbatch, in her remarks, echoed these sentiments while noting that the sporting activities promote healthy competition among the students while at the same time, keeping them active. “Remember to always be your best and remember at the end of the day while everyone is a winner only one of you can win,” she said.

Director of the School, Mrs. Marlyin Green, said that the institution is more than just academics as its goal is to produce students who are versed and well-rounded in all activities, which can promote their growth and development. “While academics is very important to the school, the Green Acres School Group knows how important it is to also play a part in sports, which is equally important. Every child is important to this school and we are aware of how sports and academics go hand in hand and it is with this that our children will continue to do well socially and in academics,” Mrs Green said.

Four houses participated namely Emerald, Topaz, Ruby and Sapphire with Ruby starting the day off as the winner of the March pass. The House will also be looking to reclaim their title as the Champions.