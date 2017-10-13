Minister Norton promotes physical education at Mae’s Schools’ sports

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 13, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion, with the responsibility of Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, today, encouraged students of the Mae’s Schools to become more physically active and to be well-rounded students, who can balance both academics and athletics. The Minister made these remarks at the Mae’s Schools’ Annual Inter-House sports, held at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Ground on Vlissengen Road this morning.

Minister Norton, who declared the event open, said that he is happy that schools are recognising the importance of physical education as a part of their curriculum and in the lives of their students. He added that athletic performance forms part of developing well-rounded individuals. “It is important for us to have active participation at all levels within the school system. Activities such as these provide the opportunity for students to have great exposure to sports,” the Minister said.

The Minister further charged the students to appreciate the day’s events, as he encouraged them to continue to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle while remaining focused in their academics.

Meanwhile, the Mae’s Schools’ Director of the Primary Department and Head Mistress Ms. Megan Archer echoed the sentiments of Minister Norton. “The Sports is very important because at Mae’s we take physical education very seriously. We place emphasis on physical education because we know that when they are active we will get more out of them academically. We believe in having a well-rounded child,” Ms. Archer said.

The School’s Sports Co-ordinator Mr. Kunta Waddell said that at the private institution, they have been promoting extra co-curricular activities. Mr. Waddell alluded to the fact that persons tend to stereotype private schools as just being academically inclined. However, he said that the school intends to remove this label by training more of their students to partake in all athletic events.

The track and field events kicked off this morning despite some rainfall. Four houses, Venus, Uranus and Pluto will in an attempt to unseat reigning champions, Mars, which has held that title for two consecutive years.