Latest update September 4th, 2017 12:25 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Minister Norton says cultural preservation vital to strengthening national identity -Harmony Festival 2017

Sep 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases, Social Cohesion

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 4, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton, in his first appearance since taking up his new portfolio, said culture is the backbone of the Guyanese society and its preservation is vital to the strengthening of a national identity. Dr. Norton was speaking at Harmony Festival 2017, which was organised by the Ministry of Social Cohesion in collaboration with the Harmony Group Georgetown, at the Family Federation for World Peace in Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown. The event was held under the theme, “Inter-Denominational Unity for a Cohesive Guyana.”

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton is flanked on the right by Programme Coordinator of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ms. Sharon Patterson and to the left by Technical Officer at the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ms. Pamela Nauth. Some of the performers at Harmony Fest 2017 are also pictured.

Minister Norton said, “It is, therefore, imperative that we carry on those cultural practices, which were left by our forefathers instead of adopting the culture of other countries. Being neglectful of our culture will only lead to the erosion of our identity.”  He said that cultural events, such as Harmony Festival, create the environment for interaction between cultures, thereby fostering greater understanding and appreciation for each other.

Programme Co-ordinator of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Ms. Sharon Patterson said that the event was conceptualised with the aim of ensuring that Guyanese understand that diversity is not only about race and ethnicity, but about all other differences, including age, geographical location and gender. “All that the Ministry is trying to do is to allow persons to demonstrate their understanding of cohesion by undertaking little projects at the level of the community,” she said.

Mayor of Georgetown, Mrs. Patricia Chase-Green urged that Guyanese look at each other as belonging to one race, which is the human race. “We should be one at all times… Guyana as a nation, I plead with you as the Ministry of Social Cohesion steps forward in its work to bring togetherness in communities… let us not look at the colour of our skins.”

Harmony Fest 2017 featured cultural performances by the Indigenous Dance Group of Annai, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), the Family Federation for World Peace, Elim Pentecostal Church, Revealed World Christian Centre, the Unified Tassa Group, the Guyana Police Force’s Steel Pan, Ras Camo, the Shelita Dance Group, the Methodist Church of Guyana and the Christ Church. There was an exhibition of religious items, craft and a photographic display.

The initiative was birthed after several Christian groups from Georgetown completed training in Diversity Education and Inclusion conducted by the Ministry on July 12 and 13, 2017, which required them to develop a community project celebrating the country’s cultural diversity.

Other major events of the Ministry include the first Harmony Village was held on Main Street, Georgetown, under the theme “Beauty in Diversity; Celebrating Guyana” and aimed at promoting the various cultures and ethnic and religious identities of social groups in Guyana. The Harmony Village-New Amsterdam Culture Fest, which followed, was held in Berbice on July 5, 2017. It was a joint venture between the New Amsterdam Harmony Group and the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

Members of the Revealed World Christian Centre performing a dramatic piece at Harmony Fest 2017.

Members of the Shelita Dance Group performing an Indian dance at Harmony Fest 2017.

 

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton and Mayor of Georgetown, Mrs. Patricia Chase-Green join the Indigenous Dance Group of Annai, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) in a cultural dance.

Mayor of Georgetown, Mrs. Patricia Chase-Green called on Guyanese to live in unity at Harmony Fest 2017.

 

Recent Articles

“Government Delivers on promise made as the Ministry of Social Protection aid Wismar residents”

“Government Delivers on promise made as the Ministry of Social...

Sep 04, 2017

Residents of the Wismar Housing scheme, who were severely affected as a result of a natural disaster described as a ‘freak storm’, are now steps closer to life as it were before the storm; thanks to the Ministry of Social Protection. The Government promised to intervene and delivered on its...
Read More
Minister Norton says cultural preservation vital to strengthening national identity -Harmony Festival 2017

Minister Norton says cultural preservation vital...

Sep 04, 2017

Revitalised villages with create economic empowerment -President at Pan African Movement Conference

Revitalised villages with create economic...

Sep 04, 2017

Indigenous culture embraced by all at Heritage Village

Indigenous culture embraced by all at Heritage...

Sep 03, 2017

Region three top performers honoured by R.3.C.C.I

Region three top performers honoured by R.3.C.C.I

Sep 03, 2017

‘Cultural Extravaganza’ showcases rich Indigenous culture

‘Cultural Extravaganza’ showcases rich...

Sep 03, 2017

‘Kwe-Kwe-Nite’ takes Brooklyn at signature Guyana Folk Festival

‘Kwe-Kwe-Nite’ takes Brooklyn at signature...

Sep 02, 2017

Georgetown abuzz with back to school shopping

Georgetown abuzz with back to school shopping

Sep 02, 2017

Diplomatic Community and Quantum Leap Security Give Back! -T20 Quantum Wolves vs the Diplomats

Diplomatic Community and Quantum Leap Security...

Sep 02, 2017

40 houses slated for construction at Onderneeming

40 houses slated for construction at Onderneeming

Sep 02, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 937,673 hits