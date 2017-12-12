Minister Norton to host event celebrating the work of Martin Carter

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 12, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton is hosting an evening of reflection to celebrate the work of the late National Poet, Mr. Martin Carter and honour his legacy to mark the 20th anniversary of his death. The event, titled “Celebration of Martin Carter’s Work and its continuing relevance in Guyana, Tributes, Readings, Music,” will be hosted on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Umana Yana, Kingston at 19:00hours and is open to the public.

Martin Carter is widely regarded as Guyana’s greatest poet and one of the most important in the Caribbean region. A political activist by profession, his “Poems of Resistance from British Guiana” is his most notable work. Mr. Carter was bestowed with the National Award, the Order of Roraima in 1994.