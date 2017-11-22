Latest update November 22nd, 2017 8:13 PM

Minister of Business plugs green agenda as new automotive store opens

Nov 22, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 22, 2017

As ANSA McAl Group of Companies launched its new automotive store today, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin reiterated government’s commitment to providing affordable and energy efficient vehicles.

Hon. Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Business among ANSA McAl and Suzuki Representatives cuts the ribbon to the newly launched Auto Motors Guyana Incorporated.

At the Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara launch, Minister Gaskin, noted that the administration has taken measures over the years to ensure that new vehicles entering the country are in keeping with its Green Agenda.

“We expect to see more and more cars on our roads over the coming years. And we would like those to be safer and more reliable, cleaner, greener and more energy efficient. And this is why we have introduced efforts to encourage the automotive industries and its consumers in this direction,” Minister Gaskin said.

With policy changes made over the years and with aims to reduce climate change footprints, the minister outlined some expectations for the future.

“I am  hoping to see the introduction of hybrid and fully electric vehicles into the markets in the near future with the necessary charging facilities and so coming on stream.”

Sector Head of Auto Motors, Jerome Borde in his remarks noted the company is here to improve automotive services and build strong relations with consumers in the country.

Hon. Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Business prepares to test drive one of the SUZUKI manufactured vehicles.

“We want to make a commitment to the Guyanese buying public, that we want you guys to hold us accountable for the level of service we are planning to bring to you…we want to ensure that the people who do business with us get what the deserve,” Borde assured.

Suzuki Regional Sales Manager, InterAmericana Trading Corporation, Michael Foster also promised quality services to the public.

Meanwhile, Ansa McAl Country Head, Beverley Harper, said she believes the landscape for purchasing new vehicles in Guyana will change with the opening of the store.

Harper noted prices for the brand new vehicles will start from as low as $4 million, depending on its brand. She explained the company will be giving Christmas discounts for purchases made in December while noting that Scotiabank and GTM Group of Insurance Companies have partnered with the company to offer special discounts to buyers.

Auto Motors Guyana Incorporation will host an open house on Saturday, November 25 for viewing and test driving of vehicles at its store. The company will also host a clinic offering free checkups for all Suzuki vehicle owners.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

(From left) Jerome Borde, Sector Head of Ansa Motors, Beverley Harper, Ansa McAl Country Head, Michael Foster, Regional Sales Manager of Suzuki Island Division (Interamericana Trading Corporation) and John Maikoo, Suzuki Guyana Sales and Marketing Manager pose with placard presented to Auto Motor Guyana by Suzuki.

Some of the Suzuki vehicles on display in the compound of Auto Motors Guyana Inc.

 

 

 

Section of the audience at the launch of Auto Motors Guyana Incorporated.

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

