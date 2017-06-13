Latest update June 13th, 2017 7:00 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Minister of Foreign Affairs meeting with the Korean Ambassador

Jun 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News, Press Releases

On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, Guyana’s Honourable Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl B. Greenidge, and  newly appointed Ambassador Ki-mo Lim of the Republic of Korea to the Forum of East Asia-Latin American Cooperation (FEALAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) met to discuss several areas of mutual relations.

Ambassador Lim explained that his focus would be in the interest of climate change, security and information communication technology (ICT), among other areas. In response, Minister Greenidge stated that Guyana as a founding member of CARICOM had consistently ascribed to the Organization’s activities.  In this regard, he looks forward to continued cooperation with the Republic of Korea.

CARICOM and the Republic of Korea established bilateral relations since 2007.

 

Recent Articles

GPHC digitising its database with PAHO/WHO’s support

GPHC digitising its database with PAHO/WHO’s support

Jun 13, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) has offered the initial support to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as it moves to digitise its medical information. This was done today through  the donation of two...
Read More
MOFA improving management of missions financing

MOFA improving management of missions financing

Jun 13, 2017

School’s curriculum reform process ongoing

School’s curriculum reform process ongoing

Jun 13, 2017

Lengthy loan agreement caused increased consultancy fees for East Coast Demerara road widening project- PS

Lengthy loan agreement caused increased...

Jun 13, 2017

Adjustments in Ministerial responsibilities for Ministers Henry, Dr. Roopnaraine – adjustments geared at providing better public services

Adjustments in Ministerial responsibilities for...

Jun 13, 2017

Government vehicles soon to be equipped with internet connectivity

Government vehicles soon to be equipped with...

Jun 13, 2017

First Lady joins Starkey Hearing Foundation to outfit over 560 persons with hearing aids -at Phase II of Guyana hearing mission

First Lady joins Starkey Hearing Foundation to...

Jun 13, 2017

Private developers are again being warned to build or lose land

Private developers are again being warned to...

Jun 13, 2017

Minister of Foreign Affairs meeting with the Korean Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs meeting with the...

Jun 13, 2017

Child Labour deprives children of their education- Minister Scott.

Child Labour deprives children of their...

Jun 13, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 342 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 732,601 hits