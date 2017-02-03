Minister of Social Protection Hon. Amna Ally, MP visit Friendship, EBD Centenarian

Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Minister Amna Ally MP, paid a visit to centenarian Edmay McIntosh at her Friendship EBD home. The Minister presented to her a hamper on behalf of the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana H.E. President David Granger.

Ms. McIntosh, or as she is more lovingly referred to as Ms. Mac, attained the age of 104 on 26th January; 2017. She is the mother four children; three boys and a girl who is now deceased. She not only has grands and great grands but is also a great great grandmother. The centenarian is a lover of food and keeps abreast with the news via radio since her eyesight does not allow her to read as much as she used to.

Born in Paramaribo, Suriname, Ms. McIntosh later moved to Guyana as a young child with her parents. She is the eldest of seven children, two boys and five girls. She is the only surviving sibling.

She thanked Minister Ally for meeting with her and sent her regards to the President for her hamper. She gave all thanks to God for blessing and keeping her in good health and strength to see the age of 104.