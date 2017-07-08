Minister of State urges regional officials to fulfill their responsibilities

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, July 07, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon is reiterating the call for regional officials to fulfill their responsibilities and serve the people in their respective regions.

The Minister was briefing media operatives at a post-Cabinet briefing today at the Ministry of Presidency.

Minister Harmon pointed out that those regional officials especially those in Region Six, East Berbice, Corentyne, often give the impression that several projects in their regions have not been completed due to lack of resources from Central Government.

He rubbished those claims and outlined that in Region Six, only $898,000 from the $5.5M budget has been spent on projects to date, which represents a mere 16.3 percent.

“The figures tell a different story, Region Six’s regional officials should understand that they must act in accordance with their responsibilities. As regional officials their primary concern is not their political stance of their party but service to the people of their elected regions,” Minister Harmon explained.

Recently, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan noted that councillors from Opposition, People Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) have been boycotting government programmes and initiatives. The Minister said that the government will not be moved and will continue its work.

By: Ranetta La Fleur