Minister Ramjattan disappointed over leaked COI report

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 18, 2017

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has expressed his disappointment over the leaked report of the Commission of Inquiry COI) into the alleged plot to assassinate President David Granger. This comes after media reports surfaced with recommendations emanating from the COI.

The Minister said that the idea was to discuss the recommendations with the relevant authorities such as President Granger and members of Cabinet before it was released to the public. Some of the recommendations in the report include the removal of the Commissioner of Police and sanctions against Assistant Commissioner David Ramnarine and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum. The sanctions are as a result of the manner in which the above mentioned officers handled the investigation.

Minister Ramjattan said that before the recommendations are enforced a more in-depth analysis of the findings must be conducted. He stated that “Yes there were some negatives found and yes, we have to take care of that. We want a robust police force and we want security sector reform and we are in the process of that and the report did bring out a couple of things that ought not have been done and to that extent is where I am going to make my statement as to whether all that was recommended must happen or all must not happen.”

Additionally, the COI recommended that Deputy Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent of Police Rishi Das be removed from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a replacement appointed.

The Minister noted that such recommendations coming out of the COI can have negative consequences on an institution. With that he added that it is important to make measured responses so that we “do not throw the child out with the bath water.” The COI was conducted by retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe and the report was handed over to President David Granger two weeks ago.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite