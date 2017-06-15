Minister Roopnaraine says public service appointment not a demotion

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 15, 2017

As Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine anticipates the challenges of his new appointment as Minister of Public Service, he said he does not consider the move a demotion.

The Minister was responding to questions from the media in the corridors of Parliament Buildings during a break of the 65th sitting of National Assembly.

When asked if he saw the move as a demotion, the Minister said, “certainly not”. He noted he’s still a Cabinet member and will be contributing, “in all the ways I’ve contributed before”. He added that he does not feel he was demoted pointing out he will “be working very closely with the President.”

While education is the most important ministry in a country Dr. Roopnaraine said “there was some concern that I should not be worn out” given how “burdensome” his position as Minister of Education was. He also assured the local media that his “health is fine”.

“Yes, I’m comfortable (with the move) it’s going to be challenging. I think I would feel more comfortable if I had more of a sense of what it entails. I do have to sit down and think about that and talk to people and so on,” Dr. Roopnaraine explained.

The Minister added that he is looking forward to the “contours” and “definitions” and working with stakeholders in the public service sector. He is also confident in the Minister of Education acting, Nicolette Henry to manage the Ministry.

“I wish Minister Henry well and I’ve already told her that I am ready to assist her in absolutely any way that she identifies, if she feels the need. I think the Education Ministry will be in good hands,” Minister Roopnaraine said.

By: Tiffny Rhodius