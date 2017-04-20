Minister Scott to attend OAS conference of Labour Ministers

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, April 20, 2017

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced today, that Cabinet approved the country’s attendance to the twentieth Inter- American Conference of Ministers of Labour (IACML) of the Organisation of the American States (OAS).

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott will be attending the conference that will be held in Asunción, Paraguay from April 28-30.

At a post-Cabinet media briefing at the Ministry of Presidency, the Minister explained that five plenary sessions will be completed through the conference which aims to address issues such as, “labour equality and the elimination of employment discrimination, strengthening of labour laws, social protection and child labour and strengthen labour administration.”

The IACML is one of the OAS’ oldest sectoral conferences and is considered as the main forum in the hemisphere for discussion and decision-making regarding policy, priorities and actions on labour issues.

By: Neola Damon