Minister Within the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Jaipaul Sharma, Final Reports of the Forensic Audits of the One Laptop per Family, E-Government Project, National Frequency Management Unit, Guyana Gold Board and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, Hon. Jaipaul Sharma, Minister Within the Ministry of Finance met with Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine at his Office at Eve Leary to hand over the Final Reports of the Forensic Audits of the One Laptop per Family, E-Government Project, National Frequency Management Unit, Guyana Gold Board and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The decision to have these documents handed over to the Police Commissioner for investigation was made by Cabinet.

Present at the handing over were: Hon. Jaipaul Sharma-Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Mr. David Ramnarine – Acting Commissioner of Police and Mr. Sydney James – Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU)