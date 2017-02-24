Latest update February 24th, 2017 12:37 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Minister Within the Ministry of Finance, Hon. Jaipaul Sharma, Final Reports of the Forensic Audits of the One Laptop per Family, E-Government Project, National Frequency Management Unit, Guyana Gold Board and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Feb 24, 2017 Government, Ministry of Finance, News, Press Releases

On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, Hon. Jaipaul Sharma, Minister Within the Ministry of Finance met with Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine at his Office at Eve Leary to hand over the Final Reports of the Forensic Audits of the One Laptop per Family, E-Government Project, National Frequency Management Unit, Guyana Gold Board and Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The decision to have these documents handed over to the Police Commissioner for investigation was made by Cabinet.

Present at the handing over were: Hon. Jaipaul Sharma-Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Mr. David Ramnarine – Acting Commissioner of Police and Mr. Sydney James – Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU)

 

News Categories

Documents

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this website and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Website Traffic

Hits

Pages|Hits |Unique

  • Last 24 hours: 11,419
  • Last 7 days: 87,141
  • Last 30 days: 423,196
  • Online now: 39