Latest update September 21st, 2017 8:55 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Ministerial taskforce hands over first report on Co-operatives

Sep 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News, Press Releases

DPI Guyana, Thursday September 21, 2017

The Ministerial Taskforce of the Ministry of Social Protection handed over their first official assignment. The taskforce’s aim was to compile data regarding the amount of Co-operatives existing within the various regions of Guyana and examine the functioning and non-functioning Co-operatives to see their feasibility to the nation of Guyana. Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally stated “Co-operatives is the way for a bright future for Guyana.”

The report was entitled “Revitalization of the Co-operative Movement” and was handed over by the Chairman of the Ministerial Taskforce, Chief Education Officer (Rtd), Mr. Ed Caesar.

The Ministerial Taskforce which consists of ten persons, received another assignment by Minister Amna Ally; this time in an advisory capacity and this process is set to be in motion with immediate effect. The Ministerial Taskforce was formed in June 30th, 2016 with the specific task of assessing the current state of Co-operatives country-wide. The compiled data will serve as a guide for a solidified structure to be set up regarding the Revitalization of the Co-operative movement in Guyana.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, and members of the Social Protection ministerial taskforce.

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally accepting the ministerial report from Chief Education Officer (Rtd), Mr. Ed Caesar.

Recent Articles

Guyana’s Meteorological office to benefit from 21 weather stations -more accurate, timely weather reports expected throughout Guyana

Guyana’s Meteorological office to benefit from 21 weather stations ...

Sep 21, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 21, 2017) Guyanese citizens are expected to receive more accurate, timely weather reports from the Hydro-meteorological Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture as it has now been boosted with 21 Automatic Weather Stations (AWSs) to enhance its existing...
Read More
Nordic countries pledge US$1M to CARICOM states affected by hurricanes

Nordic countries pledge US$1M to CARICOM states...

Sep 21, 2017

Guyana remains committed to aiding hurricane affected territories

Guyana remains committed to aiding hurricane...

Sep 21, 2017

Six privately managed children’s homes to get annual subventions

Six privately managed children’s homes to get...

Sep 21, 2017

First batch of Corps Wardens graduated

First batch of Corps Wardens graduated

Sep 21, 2017

Cabinet briefed on Exxon’s natural gas supply proposals

Cabinet briefed on Exxon’s natural gas supply...

Sep 21, 2017

UNAIDS negotiates lower price for one pill HIV treatment

UNAIDS negotiates lower price for one pill HIV...

Sep 21, 2017

Govt to regularise ‘sweeper/cleaners’ employment

Govt to regularise ‘sweeper/cleaners’...

Sep 21, 2017

Cabinet approves workshop participation for officials in key sectors

Cabinet approves workshop participation for...

Sep 21, 2017

Govt to facilitate GuySuCo with $2B bailout in exchange for lands

Govt to facilitate GuySuCo with $2B bailout in...

Sep 21, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 991,299 hits