Ministerial taskforce hands over first report on Co-operatives

DPI Guyana, Thursday September 21, 2017

The Ministerial Taskforce of the Ministry of Social Protection handed over their first official assignment. The taskforce’s aim was to compile data regarding the amount of Co-operatives existing within the various regions of Guyana and examine the functioning and non-functioning Co-operatives to see their feasibility to the nation of Guyana. Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally stated “Co-operatives is the way for a bright future for Guyana.”

The report was entitled “Revitalization of the Co-operative Movement” and was handed over by the Chairman of the Ministerial Taskforce, Chief Education Officer (Rtd), Mr. Ed Caesar.

The Ministerial Taskforce which consists of ten persons, received another assignment by Minister Amna Ally; this time in an advisory capacity and this process is set to be in motion with immediate effect. The Ministerial Taskforce was formed in June 30th, 2016 with the specific task of assessing the current state of Co-operatives country-wide. The compiled data will serve as a guide for a solidified structure to be set up regarding the Revitalization of the Co-operative movement in Guyana.