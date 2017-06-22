Ministry of Communities hands over a double drive tractor and hydraulic lift trailer to Region 8

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 22, 2017

The capacity of the Region Eight Regional Democratic Council (RDC) was boosted today with the handing over of a double drive tractor and a hydraulic lift trailer, totaling $11,725,000M, by the Ministry of Communities.

In brief remarks at the Ministry of Communities, Kingston Georgetown, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan explained that the Ministry’s aim is to strengthen the municipalities’ capacity to effectively and efficiently provide urban service delivery, especially for solid waste management. He noted that this will help to promote development, growth and sustainability for healthy communities.

The Minister pointed out that the tractor procured for the region, “was first classified as a single drive tractor however after reviewing the nature of works the tractor would be exposed(to), approvals were made to have the tractor upgraded to double drive standard for Region Eight.”

Region Eight, Regional Executive Officer (REO) (ag), Gavin Gounga thanked the Minister for his effort to aid in solid waste management until the establishment of the Mahdia Town Council. He said that the tractor will be utilised for a number of activities including assisting in mowing grass, maintenance of parapets, moving and transporting of road building materials among others.

The tractor is equipped with a hook lift trailer which is specially designed for the management of solid waste through the use of skip metal bins.

During 2016, the Ministry of Communities through its Sanitation Management Unit handed over four double wheel-drive tractors, five single wheel-drive tractors and nine hydraulic lift trailers totaling $93,525,000M in an effort to aid in development within several the municipalities.

By: Neola Damon