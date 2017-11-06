Ministry of Communities reviewing proposals for payments owed to waste disposal companies

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, November 6, 2017

The Ministry of Communities is currently reviewing proposals by the two main waste disposal companies, Puran Brothers and Cevon’s Waste Management Services, submitted for the settlement of outstanding payments owed by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for garbage collection around Georgetown and its environs.

This was disclosed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon during last week’s post-Cabinet press conference. He said, following this assessment by the Ministry, the proposals will be sent to Cabinet for approval. The Minister is assuring the two companies that Government is cognisant that they provided services, for which they have not been paid, hence, steps are being taken to address the matter.

“Throughout the process that was taking place, it was recognised that this was a matter to be dealt with by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, but we recognise now that there is a problem and it makes no sense for us to operate as if there is no problem. The Minister of Communities has been contacted and we are looking at it to see how best we can bring relief,” Minister Harmon said.

Apart from the monies owed to the two companies, the State Minister said Government is also aware that a number of employees have been downsized as a result of the companies not being paid.

In July the two waste disposal companies withdrew their services from the M&CC after being owed in excess of $300M for services rendered. The Town Clerk, Royston King had issued a statement assuring that the issue of garbage collection in the city and surrounding areas will be interdepartmental dealt with.

A schedule of new collection arrangement was also implemented.

By: Stacy Carmichael