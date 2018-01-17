Latest update January 17th, 2018 7:54 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to Lethem

Jan 17, 2018 Government, Ministry of Education, News, Press Releases

(January 17, 2018) – As the Ministry of Education (MOE) intensifies efforts to improve the standard of education across Guyana, the hinterland community of Lethem in Region 9 hosted its townhall meeting today, Wednesday, January 17th, 2018.

These meetings have been ongoing countrywide as the MOE continues to explore fresh approaches in its quest to create a modern, participatory education system.

Senior Officer of the Ministry of Education seated at the head table with a large turnout of parents and teachers.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Minister of Education Hon Nicolette Henry and its aim is to foster a closer relationship between parents, the school and the MOE.

Addressing a packed auditorium of parents, guardians, teachers and students at the St. Ignatius Secondary School, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Mr. Marcel Hutson told the gathering that Region 9 has potential. It is against this backdrop that parents and teachers must collaborate to harness the potential of students in the region, the CEO charged.

Further, Mr. Hutson told those in attendance that the MOE is serious about closing the gap between the schools on the coast and those in the hinterland.

“We must create a level playing field for all our children to have a good education and that is why we are here today”.

The chief educator announced that plans are in-train to address issues at the critical early childhood stage in Region 9.

Towards this end, the CEO announced that an autism school is on the cards to complement the diagnostic centre that has been built in the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) compound.

Mr. Hutson said that he is confident that similar services will be extended to Region 9.

Additionally, the CEO commended the Region for a much-improved performance at the 2017 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

According to CEO Hutson, this improvement is due large in part to the approach that was taken by the MOE.  He noted the acquisition of mathematics kits and the hiring of a number of mathematics inspectors who are tasked with ensuring that the content and methodology being taught at schools are in keeping with what is expected.

National Coordinator of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Ms. Nadia Hollingsworth in her presentation told parents that it is imperative that they are integrally involved in their children’s education.

Ms. Hollingsworth said many times schools are only visited by some parents when there is an issue. “You cannot only visit the school when there is an issue but you have to visit to be apprised of how your child is performing”.

Recent Articles

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Inaugural oil and gas summit to benefit local businesses

Jan 17, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 Guyanese businesses will have a chance to network and learn from leaders in the oil and gas industry at the inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX). GIPEX 2018 is being hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) from February...
Read More
Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’ for 2018

Children’s Mash coming ‘bigger and better’...

Jan 17, 2018

Possible changes to admission requirements for CHW programme -to help indigenous applicants

Possible changes to admission requirements for...

Jan 17, 2018

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an eclectic mix

Rupununi Music and Arts Festival promises an...

Jan 17, 2018

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Hugo Chavez Centre now fully self-sufficient

Jan 17, 2018

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from US$57,000 afterschool sessions

Sophia, East La Penitence benefitting from...

Jan 17, 2018

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to begin – Exxon

Public engagements on EIA for Liza Phase 2 to...

Jan 17, 2018

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to Lethem

Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to...

Jan 17, 2018

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be addressed – Communities Ministry

Regional Personnel Management challenges to be...

Jan 17, 2018

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

New Cyprus High Commissioner accredited

Jan 17, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,373,566 hits