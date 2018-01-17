Ministry of Education takes Townhall meeting to Lethem

(January 17, 2018) – As the Ministry of Education (MOE) intensifies efforts to improve the standard of education across Guyana, the hinterland community of Lethem in Region 9 hosted its townhall meeting today, Wednesday, January 17th, 2018.

These meetings have been ongoing countrywide as the MOE continues to explore fresh approaches in its quest to create a modern, participatory education system.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Minister of Education Hon Nicolette Henry and its aim is to foster a closer relationship between parents, the school and the MOE.

Addressing a packed auditorium of parents, guardians, teachers and students at the St. Ignatius Secondary School, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Mr. Marcel Hutson told the gathering that Region 9 has potential. It is against this backdrop that parents and teachers must collaborate to harness the potential of students in the region, the CEO charged.

Further, Mr. Hutson told those in attendance that the MOE is serious about closing the gap between the schools on the coast and those in the hinterland.

“We must create a level playing field for all our children to have a good education and that is why we are here today”.

The chief educator announced that plans are in-train to address issues at the critical early childhood stage in Region 9.

Towards this end, the CEO announced that an autism school is on the cards to complement the diagnostic centre that has been built in the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) compound.

Mr. Hutson said that he is confident that similar services will be extended to Region 9.

Additionally, the CEO commended the Region for a much-improved performance at the 2017 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

According to CEO Hutson, this improvement is due large in part to the approach that was taken by the MOE. He noted the acquisition of mathematics kits and the hiring of a number of mathematics inspectors who are tasked with ensuring that the content and methodology being taught at schools are in keeping with what is expected.

National Coordinator of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Ms. Nadia Hollingsworth in her presentation told parents that it is imperative that they are integrally involved in their children’s education.

Ms. Hollingsworth said many times schools are only visited by some parents when there is an issue. “You cannot only visit the school when there is an issue but you have to visit to be apprised of how your child is performing”.