Ministry of Foreign Affairs to host Heads of Missions Conference

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 31, 2017) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be hosting a Heads of Mission Conference (HOMC) from April 3-8, 2017 at the Pegasus Hotel, under the theme “Advancing Guyana’s Diplomacy in the 21st Century”.

President David Granger and Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl B. Greenidge will be addressing the Opening Session.

The Conference of Heads of Missions will provide Guyana’s diplomatic envoys abroad with the opportunity not only to consider a broad agenda of international affairs, but more particularly to familiarise themselves with the dynamics of the nation’s internal development which its diplomacy serves. The overarching goal of the Conference is to identify ways and means of enhancing efforts to effectively promote and protect Guyana’s interest abroad.

Discussions will focus on a wide range of political and economic issues over a period of five days, including the challenges and opportunities presented by the current complex but evolving international situation; the preservation of the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty; economic diplomacy; the continuing role of the Diaspora in national development; the role of foreign investment in the nation’s development; topical and urgent questions relating to the consequences of climate change; the effect of technology on modern diplomacy; and the multipolar nature of modern international economic relations, among other questions.

In addition, the Conference will accord Diplomatic Envoys and the leadership in the Ministry the opportunity to discuss operational matters to ensure that the affairs of Guyana’s Overseas Missions are effectively and efficiently conducted.