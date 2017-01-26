Ministry of Natural Resources continues engagement with Stakeholders on preparation for Oil and Gas.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – As part of the Ministry of Natural Resources’ continuous engagement of stakeholders on preparations of Guyana’s developing oil and gas industry, the Ministry will be hosting a number of meetings in the coming weeks. Of note, Leader of the Opposition Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, M.P., has been written to by Minister of Natural Resources, Honourable Raphael Trotman informing him that a briefing has been organised for him on Guyana’s preparation for the Oil and Gas industry. This marks the second such invitation to the Opposition Leader who on a previous occasion was unavailable on the proposed date.

Members of the National Assembly including, members of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Natural Resources, will also be engaged on the progress of activities as a part of regular briefs they have been provided from Minister Trotman and team at the Ministry on the progress of preparations for oil and gas production.

Further, efforts are underway to reach out to a wide range of stakeholders and the relevant private sector bodies and civil society groups have already benefited from these engagements. More consultations are currently being scheduled to share the plans and policies that have been developed for the oil and gas sector with an even wider cross-section of Guyanese. These engagements will commence during February 2017.

The Ministry of Natural Resources welcomes opportunities to engage with all stakeholders for the advancement of the Oil and Gas industry in Guyana and encourages discourse that will promote understanding about the sector and transparency in its management.

