Ministry of Natural Resources does not endorse any oil and gas learning programmes; persons are encouraged to do their own due diligence before signing up

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Ministry of Natural Resources is urging the public to be careful when signing up for online courses in oil and gas and to ensure that any programme being embarked upon is accredited.

There has been a noticeable increase in institutions of learning offering courses in oil and gas education. This is understandable and expected as the country prepares itself for the emerging oil and gas industry.

The Ministry hereby states that if the occasion arises, it will indicate publicly which institution, training programme or course for oil and gas related education it recommends or endorses.

We strongly urge persons to engage in their own due diligence checks before investing in any oil and gas related educational pursuit.