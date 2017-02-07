Ministry of Natural Resources holds successful Mashramani 2017 Fitness Walk and Exercise Session; Launch of MNR’s Mash Band to take place on February 8, 2017

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Ministry of Natural Resources on Sunday February 5, 2017 held a successful Fitness Walk and Exercise Session despite overcast conditions and some early showers.

Staff of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Guyana Forestry Commission, the Guyana Gold Board, Students of the Guyana School of Agriculture and representatives of the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport braved the weather and assembled at 6.30 am outside Parliament Building.

Spurred on by lively steelband music by the National Steel Orchestra, the fitness walkers headed, flags of Guyana in hand, east on Brickdam and walked briskly until they arrived at the Square of the Revolution. The Parade was headed by Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Hon. Simona Broomes, M.P.

A short poignant programme was conducted following the walk where Minister Broomes gave brief remarks encouraging the participants to support the Ministry’s Mashramani activities.

She noted that the Ministry of Natural Resources is ‘in it to win it’ and called upon the staff of the Ministry and its agencies to display flag colours on their respective buildings and vehicles, and to play national and patriotic songs..

Minister Broomes also urged participants to come together to celebrate unity as Guyanese for Mashramani 2017. The uniqueness of the Ministry with its three diverse agencies and its countless avenues for contributing to the development of Guyana’s Green economy trajectory makes it a prime example of the power of this year’s Mashramani theme. The walk’s participants left the event “pumped up” for Mash 2017.

The Ministry of Natural Resources will be carrying forward the positive energy from last Sunday to the launch of its Mash Band on Wednesday February 8, 2017 at 1.30 pm at the Guyana Forestry Commission, Kingston, Georgetown. The media and general public are invited to attend this launch and to sign up for costumes to ‘Mash’ with this band on February 23, 2017.