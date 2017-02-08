Ministry of Natural Resources launch Mash Costume Band

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The Ministry of Natural Resources today launched its 2017 Mashramani Costume band.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, expressed gratitude to her staff for their support for the upcoming Mashramani celebration.

Broomes said she hopes her staff will fully cooperate and register to be in the band since the ministry will be celebrating Republic Day in unity.

Nelsion Nurse, the costume designer for the Ministry of Natural Resources, said the Ministry decided to incorporate the colours of the National Flag to make the costumes appear playful, colourful and creative.

“The red that we use for the costume represents the Scarlet Macaw, black represents Tiger Mimicquin (Tiger Mimic Queen ), the gold represents the Heliconia Flower, we also use the white which represent the water and wind energy, whilst the green is the Amazonian Lily and this is the first section of the kaleidoscope.

The designer noted that the black and gold costume represents a hint of the oil industry and they will also have a semi costume band which is a combination of the national colours.

By: Neola Damon