Ministry of Natural Resources supporting geological consultant’s visit as a follow up from the Bolivian Geological Congress

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – As a part of the forged collaboration between Guyana and Bolivia following the Bolivian Geological Congress in November 2016, the Ministry of Natural Resources is supporting the visit of Dr Richard Goldfarb, a renowned geologist, with a view of building Guyana’s capacity in mineral exploration.

Honourable Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona J. Broomes and members of the Geological Services Division of the GGMC had met with Dr Goldfarb at the Congress in Bolivia and extended an invitation for him to visit Guyana and to share his extensive knowledge.

Dr Goldfarb is widely accepted by the geological community as a leader in the study of orogenic gold in green-schist metamorphic terranes, similar to the gold bearing ore belts located in Guyana.

He has worked for 35 years with the United States Geological Survey and is currently employed by universities in Colorado and China, consulting with several companies with regard to gold productivity.

The aim of the visit is to assist local geologists with a better understanding of the classification of gold deposits in Guyana and consider ways in which the use of available mineral exploration data could be improved. The programme of activities aims also to understand and predict areas of gold mineralisation and ways in which gold prospectivity could be improved. Dr Goldfarb will also be engaging members of the academic and mining community.

Among the expected benefits of the visit is the building of capacity within the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission in the area of mineral exploration and mapping. It has been found that over the years the lack of uptake of mineral exploration and the low recovery rates have resulted in additional forest loss, hence the timeliness of Dr. Goldfarb’s visit cannot be over-emphasised. It will also assist Guyana’s technical officers in the adoption of improved practices which will be geared towards being affordable for small and medium scale miners.

Dr Goldfarb arrives April 10, 2017 and will be having a number of engagements during his brief stay. On Tuesday April 11 and Wednesday April 12, 2017, Dr Goldfarb will be engaged in collaborative work with officers of the GGMC’s Geological Services Division. Then on Thursday April 13, 2017, Dr Goldfarb will be making a number of technical presentations at the Savannah Suite of the Pegasus, commencing at 9:00 am.