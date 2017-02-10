Ministry of Natural Resources to consult legal expert on Kimberley Process

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, February 10, 2017

The Ministry of Natural Resources will engage the expertise of a legal consultant on the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) used to certify diamonds.

Today, at the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, announced that approval was granted to the request which made was by the Minister of Natural Resources.

The KPCS was launched in 2003 in a bid to clean up the international diamond trade after it was recognised that diamonds were being used to finance war and terrorism.

Minister Harmon said the KPCS is important for preventing “conflict diamonds” from infiltrating Guyana’s local production which could affect the country’s production credibility on the international market.

By: Tiffny Rhodius