Ministry of Natural Resources to host Fitness Walk as part of Mashramani 2017 celebrations

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Ministry of Natural Resources has planned a number of activities for Mashramani 2017 under the theme ‘Celebration with Dignity, Liberty and Greater Unity’, beginning with a Fitness Walk and Exercise Session slated for Sunday February 5, 2017.

The walk will commence at 6.00 am from Parliament Buildings, proceed east along Brickdam and conclude at Durban Park.

The Ministry hereby invites its stakeholders, members of the media and the general public to be a part of the Fitness Walk and Exercise Session.

Further, the Ministry has an on-going Mashramani Fitness Camp taking place at Girl Guides’ Pavilion, Upper Brickdam; a Domino competition for the Ministry and its agencies: the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC); the Guyana Gold Board and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC); and a Mash Day Band involving the Ministry, its stakeholders and the media.

The Fitness camp will run Monday through Thursday at 5 pm – 5:45 pm ending February 20, 2017.

The internal Domino competition is intended to foster and promote that friendly spirit of competition between the Ministry and its agencies. The finals will be held on February 21, 2017 in GGMC’s Compound at 5 pm.

The Mash Band aims to illustrate the Ministry’s commitment to green growth and sustainability in the natural resources sector in keeping with the Government’s thrust for the development of a Green Economy.

We take this opportunity to encourage all stakeholders to be a part of the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Mashramani 2017 activities during which they will gain a better understanding of the efforts that the Ministry and its agencies are engaged in as we seek to manage our natural resources in a responsible and sustainable manner.