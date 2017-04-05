Ministry of Natural Resources to investigate allegations of Agency’s transactions with fraud-accused licenced gold dealer; Police asked to provide information

The Ministry of Natural Resources has noted the media reports regarding the charges of alleged bank fraud against licenced gold dealer Saddiqi Rafeek Mohamed Rasul and the alleged linkages with personnel at the Guyana Gold Board.

As a consequence of these reports, the Ministry will maintain its vigilance over the operations of the Board and will task the incoming Directors with the immediate task of probing this and related matters as to whether anyone from the agency acted improperly or outside of their mandate in conducting business with said licenced gold dealer.

We have also requested the Guyana Police Force to provide additional information and clarification with a view to aiding the investigation.

The Ministry of Natural Resource is committed to transparency and accountability within the natural resources sector and will be fully engaged with the authorities in addressing any matter of impropriety in the sector, and in particular, to ensure that the Guyana Gold Board is a credible and reliable institution of State.