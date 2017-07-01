Ministry of Public Health responds to flood victims

Latest update June 30th, 2017 8:36 PM

Jun 30, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 30, 2017

A team of Ministry of Public Health officials, today visited the four flood affected communities of Mosquito Hall, Bachelor’s Adventure, Buxton and Lusignan. The team, led by Minister within Ministry of Public Dr. Karen Cummings, distributed sanitation packages Jeyes Fluid, Marvex bleach, topical ointments over the counter cough and cold medicine among others, mosquito nets and health awareness pamphlets.

Minister within Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings distributing mosquito nets to a resident from Bachelor’s Adventure community.

Minister Dr. Karen Cummings, told the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) that the outreach is in response to persons who suffered from skin infections and diarrhea due to the flood.

“I am happy that I came out to firsthand see what has happened even after the water has receded and we know because of this recession we were able to assist with those who have developed skin infections or suffering from diarrhea”, the Minister explained. She noted that the mosquito nets were also distributed in an effort to prevent cases of Zika and Chikungunya especially in pregnant mothers.

The residents from the communities commended the Minister for the initiative.  Several residents from Mosquito Hall requested the fogging of the area since residents in the area were affected by mosquitoes due to the flood.

Dr. Cummings assured residents that the Vector Control Service will be deployed by next week to fog out the area and surrounding communities. She said that the timeliness of fogging exercise will ensure that pregnant mothers are not at risk of contracting mosquito borne diseases. However, she implored the residents to ensure proper hygiene by adhering to proper health practices which entails washing their hands after using the toilet and when handling food among other measures.

The Minister also took the opportunity to remind residents that the government has not forgotten them but they will be assisting in every capacity they can. The health outreach is one aspect of the Ministry of Public Health interventions towards ensuring that there are healthy communities throughout Guyana.

Steven Chichester Principal Environmental Health Officer attached to the Ministry of Public Health thanked the Ministry for responding to the data gathered by the Regional Health Services and Regional Environmental Health Department in regards to issues that the flood victims experienced.

The medical outreach was an effort made possible by the Ministry of Public Health, Regional Health Services Department and Regional Environmental Health Department.

 

By: Neola Damon

 

A resident from Buxton thanking Minister within Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings for helping the community.

Minister within Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings with the residents of Lusignan.

 

