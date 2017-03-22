Ministry of Public Health working to improve nurses’ academic performance

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, March 22, 2017

The Ministry of Public Health is working to have the necessary technology and equipment in classrooms to improve the academic performance of nurses.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings said that the Ministry is involved in several projects aimed at improving the pass rate of the Professional Nurses State Final Examination.

The Ministry has collaborated with the Ministry of Education and the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) to work with the Nursing Council as part of the project. There will also be an improved nursing programme which will entail clearer guidelines for the Nursing Council, security concerns with regards paper integrity, and an enhanced marking scheme.

Minister Cummings explained that two years ago the curriculum changed, “which was kind of unfair to the students because the teachers would have to be changed with the curriculum.”

The examination which was administered in October had to be re-sit by 150 nursing students since there were allegations that the paper was leaked. The examination was re-administered on February 21, 2017.

Of the 150 nursing students who were required to re-sit, only 23 passed all segments of the examination.

Due to the allegations of the paper being leaked in October, the Ministry of Education was given the responsibility of facilitating the re-administered examination.

Those who re-sat the nursing exams were students from the Georgetown School of Nursing, the Charles Roza School of Nursing in Linden, the New Amsterdam School of Nursing in Berbice and the privately-operated St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital.

By: Zanneel Williams