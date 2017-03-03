Ministry of Public Security boosts PR efficiency of agencies

Fifteen (15) persons from agencies within the Ministry of Public Security were part of a two-day capacity building training in effective public relations communications.

The training was conducted by UWI Consulting, and is part of the Ministry of Public Security’s efforts to provide a more structured approach to public relations at the Ministry.

UWI Consulting, a subsidiary of the University of the West Indies (UWI), was contracted by the Ministry to work with staff and agencies to develop an effective public relations and communications plan for the year ahead.

On Thursday, at the Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara, the Ministry facilitated a media mingle with the trained officers from its agencies and the local media. The training provided a foundation to the various officers for a better orientation of what public relations entails. It also provided the officers with effective tools and strategies towards the drafting of a communications plan.

Officers and technicians were drawn from the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Prison Service, Public Security Ministry staff, CANU and the Guyana Fire Service.

“One of the key objectives of the assignment is to ensure that the ministry and the agencies are effectively empowered to engage with their various publics, both their internal kinds, their fellow staff members, as well as with the public that they serve,” UWI Consulting’s, Projects and Portfolio Officer, Melissa Johnson explained.

Johnson noted that UWI Consulting will be working with the various agencies in the upcoming weeks to support them in crafting their own public relations plan.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Danielle Mc Calmon explained that the aim of the media mingle was to build a stronger partnership with the media. “The aim of this activity is to initiate partnership with all stakeholders including the media. The ministry is looking forward to a very fruitful partnership as we seek to implement our integrated public relations strategy,” Mc Calmon said.

This strategy is expected to boost communication between all stakeholders as it seeks to improve citizens’ safety in communities across Guyana.

