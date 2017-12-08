Ministry of Social Cohesion closes year with successful outreach

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 8, 2017

Close to 150 participants attended the Ministry of Social Cohesion final sensitisation and awareness outreach for the year in Cabucalli, Moruca sub-District, Region One. This was the largest number of participants, to date, to have gathered for the ministry’s sensitisation and awareness campaign.

Those who participated in the outreach travelled from communities such as Santa Rosa, Assakata, Chinese Landing, Waramuri, Santa Cruz and Kariako among others.

Sharon Patterson, Programme Coordinator attached to the Ministry of Social Cohesion thanked the persons for attending, noting that their presence shows their eagerness to learn the vision and mission of the ministry.

The Programme Coordinator told the participants that the outreach aims to, “work towards creating enabling environments that forge and reinforce strong family, community and national values and relationships,”.

This will, in turn, enhance and sustain socio-economic, cultural and spiritual well-being as well as enriched livelihoods for all, Patterson said.

It was highlighted that the vision of the Ministry lies in creating a unified Guyana where there are decision-making processes for equal opportunities and where diversities are embraced, and conflicts resolved.

District Education Officer (DEO) Cliva Joseph noted that “everyone has a special role to play,” in the implementation of the ministry’s five-year strategic plan, which will make a positive development in their community.

She stressed that the country’s motto, ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny,’ speaks to the intention of the ministry’s plan to create a harmonised nation and urged the participants to embrace the vision and mission of the ministry.

During the meeting, the residents highlighted some areas that they struggled with. These include their concerns with the public security stationed in the community, infrastructural repairs regarding several educational institutions, collection of pension monies and the implementation of a sports organisation among others.

Residents also enquired about the timeline for completion of infrastructural works being undertaken at the region’s dormitory and about the opening of the Waramuri Secondary school.

The Ministry of Social Cohesion has hosted the sensitisation and awareness outreaches throughout the year in an effort to underscore to Guyanese the need to unite to address the issues that affect them at a community level thereby strengthening the development of the country.

By: Neola Damon

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/