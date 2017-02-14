Ministry of Social Cohesion releases Draft Social Cohesion Plan for public feedback

Georgetown, Guyana – (February 14, 2017) The Ministry of Social Cohesion, today, released a Draft of its Social Cohesion Strategic Plan 2017-2021, which is now open for public feedback for a period of one week.

The Ministry desires to have all persons involved in the promotion and enhancement of social cohesion in Guyana, and as such, has made the Draft available to the public. Persons interested in reviewing the plan to provide feedback can visit the following link:

http://www.motp.gov.gy/index.php/notices/policies

Feedback on the Draft Strategic Plan can be forwarded to Ministry at the following email address: mosc.motp@gmail.com

The period for feedback closes on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. The Social Cohesion Strategic Plan 2017-2021 was compiled following 30 consultation sessions the Ministry hosted countywide, which saw participation from about 1,485 persons. Lead Consultant for the Social Cohesion National Strategic Plan, Dr Thomas Gittens said that overall, the consultation process was a good one, and showcased people’s willingness to work toward national unity.