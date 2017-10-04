Ministry of Social Protection condemns the murder of two Elderly women

As the Ministry of Social Protection and Guyana observes Month of the Elderly in the month of October, it deeply saddens us to learn of the murder of two elderly women, 87-year-old Constance Fraser and 75-year-old Phyllis Caesar, on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Our senior citizens should be treated with reverence and the utmost respect; we at the Ministry of Social Protection call on all Guyanese to honor the elderly, respect and protect them, and hold them in the highest regard as we continue to recognise the elderly in the month of October under the theme “Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society”.

It is our hope that the perpetrators of this crime are apprehended and the full extent of the law be handed down.

To the aggrieved families, the Ministry of Social Protection extends sincere condolences. May Constance Fraser and Phyllis Caesar rest in eternal peace.