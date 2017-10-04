Latest update October 4th, 2017 2:10 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Ministry of Social Protection condemns the murder of two Elderly women

Oct 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News, Press Releases

As the Ministry of Social Protection and Guyana observes Month of the Elderly in the month of October, it deeply saddens us to learn of the murder of two elderly women, 87-year-old Constance Fraser and 75-year-old Phyllis Caesar, on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Our senior citizens should be treated with reverence and the utmost respect; we at the Ministry of Social Protection call on all Guyanese to honor the elderly, respect and protect them, and hold them in the highest regard as we continue to recognise the elderly in the month of October under the theme “Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society”.

It is our hope that the perpetrators of this crime are apprehended and the full extent of the law be handed down.

To the aggrieved families, the Ministry of Social Protection extends sincere condolences. May Constance Fraser and Phyllis Caesar rest in eternal peace.

Recent Articles

International experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

International experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

Oct 04, 2017

Internet and ICT experts from around the world will gather in Georgetown next week to participate in the annual high-level Technology Conference to mark International Internet Week 2017.  The conference will feature five (5) days of rich dialogue and technical capacity building discussions at the...
Read More
Food outlets facing impending closure by M&CC

Food outlets facing impending closure by

Oct 04, 2017

Dozens of Region Nine residents to benefit from NDIA interventions

Dozens of Region Nine residents to benefit from...

Oct 04, 2017

Ministry of Social Protection condemns the murder of two Elderly women

Ministry of Social Protection condemns the murder...

Oct 04, 2017

Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project advances REDD+ readiness in Guyana

Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) Project...

Oct 04, 2017

Ministry of the Presidency condemns misleading Christopher Ram letter

Ministry of the Presidency condemns misleading...

Oct 03, 2017

Six containers ready for shipment to hurricane ravaged Dominica and Antigua

Six containers ready for shipment to hurricane...

Oct 03, 2017

Relief to hurricane-ravaged countries inspected – due to leave by Wednesday

Relief to hurricane-ravaged countries inspected...

Oct 03, 2017

$2B revetment programme proposed for Linden

$2B revetment programme proposed for Linden

Oct 03, 2017

“Be an inspiration to your students”- Minister Karen Cummings

“Be an inspiration to your students”-...

Oct 03, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,023,471 hits