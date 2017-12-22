Ministry of Social Protection donates to Mahaica Children’s Home

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 22, 2017

In keeping with the holiday season, Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally on Friday, donated toys to the children residing at the Mahaica Children’s Home.

The Minister told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that her visit was simply to, “bring cheer to the children of this home and to share the joy and happiness especially in the festive season.” Minister Ally also expressed her desire to continue bringing happiness to the children in the future.

The home’s Social Services Assistant, Patricia December, thanked the Minister for making time to meet with each of the children. “It feels good to know that the Minister would come and meet the children. Particularly, the children who would feel good to know that the higher levels would come and interact with them”, December said.

The children thanked the minister for her generosity and wished her a wonderful holiday. Established in 2012 and refurbished in 2013, the Mahaica Children’s Home houses 60 children ranging from new borns to 18 years old.

By: Neola Damon

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/