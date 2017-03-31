Ministry of Social Protection – Occupational Safety and Health Month, 2017.

The Ministry of Social Protection will be holding a Safety and Health Walk as part of the monthly activities planned observance of Occupational Safety and Health Month 2017. The theme for the month’s observance is “OPTIMIZE THE COLLECTION AND USE OF OSH DATA” which is in keeping with the theme proposed by the International Labour Organization.

The walk will be held on Sunday 2nd April 2017 at 7.00 hrs. It will commence at the Bank of Guyana Building moving north into Church Street, south into Albert Street, east into Brickdam then to Jubilee Park, Durban Park, Georgetown.

Here, the Minister of Social Protection, Minister Amna Ally, will give the featured address at the Jubilee Park.

The walk will conclude with a fitness session for participants present.

Other activities which will be conducted during the month of April in observance of Occupational Safety and Health Month include:

An Exhibition at the Caribbean Research Library of the University of Guyana, Turkeyen on April 3, 2017 . The exhibition will last for a period of one month.

A mini Exhibition of safety equipment and supplies at the Giftland Mall on the 19th and 20th of April 2017.

An Award Ceremony will also be held on April 28 2017 . Individuals, companies and Workplace Safety and Health committees who made significant contributions to the development of safety and health in their respective workplaces will be rewarded.

Seminars, lectures, safety and health competitions, and walks in regions 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10.